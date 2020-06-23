Hide press release Show press release

LEADING THE CHARGE: HYUNDAI MOTOR AIMS TO BE ONE OF THE BIGGEST PROVIDERS OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES IN THE UK WITH STRONG SUPPLY AND IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY

With a confirmed supply of thousands of electric vehicles in 2020, Hyundai Motor UK is aiming to be one of the nation’s biggest providers of electrified cars over the next few years

Buyers can order a Hyundai Kona Electric or IONIQ Electric now and receive their car in as little as a few days

Three-quarters of the Hyundai line-up will offer electrified variants by the end of the year

The majority of Hyundai dealers are now open for business and are COVID-secure environments

Customers can also research and buy their car completely online through Hyundai Click to Buy

High Wycombe, 23 June 2020 – Hyundai Motor UK is pleased to confirm the supply of thousands of electric vehicles in 2020, in its aim to become one of the nation’s largest provider of electric cars. Customers looking for an all-electric Hyundai can order their car now with delivery in as little as a few days.

Hyundai currently offers the Kona Hybrid and Kona Electric, IONIQ Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid and Electric along with mild hybrid Tucson models, and – by the end of the year –three quarters of the entire Hyundai range will be electrified, with the addition of new 48V mild hybrid i20 & i30 and Hybrid & Plug-In Hybrid Santa Fe - and there is more to come. Hyundai already offers the broadest range of electrified powertrains in the industry and now with increased supply and no waiting time, affordable low or zero emission vehicles are now more accessible than ever.

In response to significant customer demand, Hyundai Motor UK announced in January this year that Kona Electric waiting times would be significantly reduced, following a ramp up in production of its sought-after fully electric model. Through the introduction of manufacture at its European Czech-based plant and by increasing existing availability from its facility in Ulsan, South Korea, supply has now made its way to the UK market, along with the recently refreshed IONIQ Plug-In Hybrid and Electric.

The Hyundai IONIQ was recently named the UK’s most highly rated car in the Honest John Customer Satisfaction Index, and the Kona Electric was this year named the Best Small Car in the Top Gear Electric Awards and a Which? Best Buy – just the latest accolades for Hyundai’s industry-leading line-up of affordable electric vehicles.

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai Motor UK MD, said: “Ever since we began offering our pioneering electric vehicles in the UK, we have been overwhelmed by demand for them. This year, we can deliver more electric vehicles to our customers than ever thanks to a much-improved supply that not only delivers for our customers but also helps in our goal of becoming one of the largest suppliers of electric vehicles in the UK.”

For customers looking to buy a new electric vehicle, most of our dealerships are now very much open for business and are COVID-secure environments.

Maintaining the wellbeing of customers and staff is a top priority and the Company, together with its dealer partners, has implemented a number of stringent social distancing, contactless and hygiene measures across all sites.

For customers who are wishing to purchase a new car but do not wish to visit a showroom at this time, two options will be available – purchase online on Hyundai’s Click to Buy platform or contact the dealer directly to discuss exact requirements.

The Click to Buy site offers customers ultimate flexibility and the greatest ever selection of available stock, with users able to research, configure, get a price for a trade-in and indeed buy a new car completely online – choosing from a number of national offers or bespoke offers from their local dealer.