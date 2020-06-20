Tesla Cybertruck is on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum (June 20-27).

As we know, the Tesla Cybertruck prototype is currently presented in the lobby of the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles (June 20-27, 2020).

It is the first public opportunity to see this extraordinary all-electric pickup, previously shown only at private events, video shows or sometimes seen in public during demo rides.

We will try to grab some of the best videos and photos captured by Tesla enthusiasts and post them here as soon as they are available.

Tesla Cybertruck has arrived:

 

Images:

 
 
 