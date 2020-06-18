Volkswagen Group announced an additional investment of up to $200 million in the U.S. solid-state battery specialist QuantumScape.

The German manufacturer has partnered with QuantumScape since 2012 and in 2018 invested more than $100 million, creating a joint venture with the goal "to drive forward the joint development" and take the solid-state battery from a laboratory to an industrial-level.

We don't know any details, especially since QuantumScape operates in a stealth mode, but there must be a strong hope about better batteries if Volkswagen increases its stake to around $300 million.

It's expected that the solid-state batteries will offer higher energy density, which will translate into a higher range, as well as higher safety and shorter charging times.

Once the cells are ready, the partners intend to set up a pilot plant, potentially in the near future: "the plans are anticipated to be firmed up in the course of this year."

"The Volkswagen Group has already been collaborating with QuantumScape since 2012, and is the largest automotive shareholder with its previous investment of more than $100 million. Closing of the new additional investment of up to $200 million and the associated increase of Volkswagen’s stake in QuantumScape is still subject to various conditions."

Thomas Schmall, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Group Components, which has end-to-end responsibility for batteries said:

“We are making technological progress with our partner QuantumScape. The additional investment will effectively strengthen and accelerate our joint development work”

Volkswagen's comprehensive EV strategy includes research of new chemistries, own gigafactory (joint project with Northvolt) as well as supply agreements with several battery manufacturers. Having all the elements, the group should be ready for all scenarios.