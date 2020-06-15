For the first time ever, you can check out a stainless steel Tesla Model Y right next to a Tesla Cybertruck. That electric pickup truck sure is huge and the Y looks slick in stainless.

Since the Cybertruck will only be offered in a bare stainless steel finish, we thought it would be unique to present the Model Y in the same exterior color and to see them both in such a way as to show just how different they are when it comes to size.

Gallery: Tesla Model Y In Stainless Next To Tesla Cybertruck

10 Photos

As you can see in the video and the attached gallery above, the Cybertruck makes the Model Y look tiny, even though it's not. It's just that a full-size pickup truck is big, very big. And until you either walk up to one in person or place it next to a vehicle of which you're familiar with it size, a truck doesn't seem as big as it truly is.

Full-size pickup trucks have grown considerably over the years, especially in height and width. Length has been mostly kept in check by reducing the bed size from the standard 8-foot length down to below 6 feet in some cases.

After watching the video and perusing the images, are you surprised by the sheer size of the Cybertruck? Does the Model Y seem much smaller now? Let us know what you think in comments.

This super unique video comes to us via Alborz Heydaryan of Alborz.Design on Shutterstock. Alborz reached out to InsideEVs and we were so impressed by his work that we've decided to feature some exclusive new comparison videos featuring electric cars in the very near future. If there are any particular cars, trucks or SUVs you'd like to see compared in this way, then let us know in comments below.