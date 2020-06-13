Construction workers are nearing the end of the roofing of the new buildings at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 - just in time, as Shanghai entered the rainy season. Clearly, it's not easy work in sultry and humid weather.

Also, the walls of the second assembly building are done more than 50%, according to 乌瓦, who recorded the progress as of June 11, 2020:

the roof installation part is nearing completion

part 2A has more than half of the wall installation, and part 2B has some walls already installed

the rebuilding project between the substation and the power workshop might be a new electric motor production workshop

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: 乌瓦)

The number of new Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 at the parking lot seems to increase slightly, so hopefully production matches deliveries at a high level.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: 乌瓦)

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: