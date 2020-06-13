The roof is almost complete.
Construction workers are nearing the end of the roofing of the new buildings at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 - just in time, as Shanghai entered the rainy season. Clearly, it's not easy work in sultry and humid weather.
Also, the walls of the second assembly building are done more than 50%, according to 乌瓦, who recorded the progress as of June 11, 2020:
- the roof installation part is nearing completion
- part 2A has more than half of the wall installation, and part 2B has some walls already installed
- the rebuilding project between the substation and the power workshop might be a new electric motor production workshop
Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: 乌瓦)
The number of new Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 at the parking lot seems to increase slightly, so hopefully production matches deliveries at a high level.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 (source: 乌瓦)
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus
- In the first half of April 2020, Tesla made the Long Range version of the MIC Model 3 available for order
- In June 2020, Tesla made the MIC Model Y available for order