One of the MINI Cooper SE drivers in Germany recently spotted two all-electric prototypes of Mercedes-Benz EQS at an IONITY fast-charging station in Gruibingen.

Both were covered during charging (also the dashboard) and then uncovered right before departure.

The EQS looks pretty good (although still in camouflage) and as an electric EQ equivalent of S-Class, might be the most direct Tesla Model S competitor up to date.

It remains unknown how fast the EQS will charge at the IONITY - for sure not slower than the Mercedes-Benz EQC (150 kW), but it might be higher.

The market launch of the EQC is expected in 2022 with 500 km (310 miles) of WLTP range.

One more look at the EQS, this time in motion:

Here are some additional galleries from the previous months:

Gallery: Mercedes EQS new spy photos

15 Photos

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype spy photos