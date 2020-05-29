Audi's new CEO Markus Duesmann (who is also a Volkswagen Board of Management Member for Group Research and Development) launched 'Artemis' project - "an agile unit for additional car projects."

Artemis is envisioned for accelerated development of additional models, on top of the existing schedule and will focus on "new technologies for electric, highly automated driving with a specific model reference".

The first task is an undisclosed, "highly efficient electric car that is scheduled to be on the road as early as 2024." We assume it will be an all-new model, which will get all the latest tech to achieve the maximum of what can be achieved (noticeably above standard Audi EVs).

Because the project is an extraordinary one, as the head of Artemis, the new CEO has selected Alex Hitzinger - "a successful motorsport chief engineer and currently in charge of autonomous driving in the Volkswagen Group."

Hitzinger can count on access to all resources of the Group globally, and "a large degree of freedom."

"He will work with a team of automotive and technology experts to – as a first step – “develop a pioneering model for Audi quickly and unbureaucratically,” says Duesmann. Resources and technologies of the entire Volkswagen Group are potentially available for this. Duesmann and his Volkswagen Group colleagues also expect the “Artemis” project to provide a blueprint for the future agile development of cars throughout the Volkswagen Group."

Well, it might be a groundbreaking EV halo project for Audi, a new car that would be a threat even for Tesla. At least this is the message that the German manufacturer sends to the world.

For now, however, we have to be patient, as the first model is some four years from now.