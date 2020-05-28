Hercules Electric Vehicles is a new company, founded in December 2018 in Detroit, which intends to introduce on the market an all-electric pickup truck, the Hercules Alpha.

We first noticed Hercules when Fully Charged mentioned it on its list of 10 upcoming models, but we are actually not sure how serious the project is. For sure, the exterior look of the Alpha is very attractive (although it seems a bit like a converted Nissan Titan).

The brief description on the website presents relatively strong specs with not many details about when and how it might enter production. It always triggers our warning lamp. Especially since the website looks a bit sketchy.

In general, the Hercules Alpha is described as "rugged luxury", with "Bold designs, luxurious materials, elegant displays, and unsurpassed features with exemplary attention to detail provide a truly luxurious in-cab experience."

It will have over 300 miles (483 km) of range and quad motor, all-wheel-drive system, capable of delivering 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) acceleration in 4 seconds.

Hercules Alpha specs:

over 300 miles (483 km) of range

of range battery capacity: undisclosed

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4 seconds

top speed of 120 mph (193 km/h)

all-wheel drive (4 electric motors / one per wheel with torque-vectoring and zero radius turning)

system output of more than 1,000 HP (close to 750 kW)

DC fast charging as standard (undisclosed details)

Trailering Weight of up to 12,500 lbs (5,670 kg)

Payload of up to 2,500 lbs (1,134 kg)

GVWR of 10,400 lbs (4,717)

According to one of the videos, from January 2020, the company received more than 27 million dollars in early customer reservations. Not bad feedback... considering we didn't even hear about it. Assuming $1,500 per vehicle (that's the required amount - we have seen - on the website), it would be some 18,000 units. Sounds too good to be true, right?

The other thing that makes us suspicious is the info for investors about the possibility for a quick profit (3x return in just three years - see from 0:20 in the second video below).

Gallery: Hercules Alpha