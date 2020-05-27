Tesla hasn’t officially started selling the Model Y in Europe (that will probably happen once the new factory in Germany is up and running), but since the interest for the model was so high, it was bound to be imported from the U.S. beforehand. NextMove got its hands on what is possibly the first Model Y to reach Europe and immediately took it out on a German autobahn for a range test.

The video doesn’t mention which version of Model Y is being tested, which is kind of a big omission considering it’s posted on a channel that specializes in EVs - we presume it’s the Long Range Performance model, with the 75 kWh battery pack.

However, we’ll still mention the range test’s results - for the first run, totaling around 95 km (59 miles) driven at a speed of 109 km/h (67.8 mph), the level of charge dropped from 64 percent to 42 percent; it took 16 kWh to complete the journey, at an average electricity usage rate of 16.7 kWh/100km.

The second run was over a shorter distance, but at a higher speed - 69 km (43 miles) driven at an average speed of 144 km/h (89 mph). This made the drive far less frugal, with an average electricity consumption of 25.4 kWh/100km - at this speed, a full charge would only be good for around 283 km (175 miles) versus about 430 km (267 miles) based on the numbers registered during the first run.