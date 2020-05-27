There are three pillars for a more energy-efficient vehicle: mass reduction, powertrain improvement, and less air resistance. Electric cars will only beat the first with new battery technology, such as the cobalt-free li-ion batteries presented by SVolt. Their powertrains are already the best in business. Still, there are improvements to be made there as well, as Infinitum Electric already showed. When it comes to aerodynamics, we can see some efforts, such as that the Lightyear One aims to deliver. We hope GAC does the same with the ENO.146. If it ever reaches production, it will be the most aerodynamic EV ever made. The video above presents its creation.

For you to have an idea of how low a 0.146 drag coefficient is, the most aerodynamic production car is the Volkswagen XL1, with a 0.19 drag coefficient. If we are to talk about concepts, Ford achieved a 0.137 coefficient with the Prove V, while the most aerodynamic vehicle ever made is the Eco-Runner 8. This Shell Eco-Marathon vehicle has a drag coefficient of 0.045, but it only fits its driver – a very light and small one.

The GAC ENO.146 seats six people, all of which get inside through two large gullwing doors – another effort to make the car more aerodynamic. If we are to consider the renderings, these passengers seem to travel rather comfortably with the 2+1+2+1 arrangement.

We suspect that GAC could have made a very aerodynamic vehicle if it was purely a world-record attempt. Could we see a production version of the ENO.146? That would be really cool.

Apart from being so friendly to airflow, the GAC concept could travel 1,000 km (621 mi) at a constant speed of 60 km/h. In real driving conditions, the vehicle could achieve a 600 km (373 mi) range. Sadly, this is all the technical information GAC provided.