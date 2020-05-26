The Tesla Gigafactory 3 might be able to produce roughly half a million all-electric cars annually.
Let's take a look at the latest video from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China, where construction progress is seen basically daily.
Together with the Tesla Factory in Fremont, California, it might be the biggest electric car plant globally. The first assembly building, which has been producing cars for over half a year, was set initially for 150,000 units annually (now 200,000 assuming 4,000 per week).
If the second assembly building (under construction), envisioned for the Model Y, will match the first (there is no reason why it won't), it would be at least 400,000 annually combined. And we are just about a year from such a level - if everything goes well at the current pace.
The image from the southern part:
The two main assembly buildings will be connected through the new molding facility, adjacent to the southern part of the Model 3 manufacturing building:
There is still a huge number of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 ready for delivery:
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus
- In the first half of April 2020, Tesla made the Long Range version of the MIC Model 3 available for order