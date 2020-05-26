With 15,000 orders on hand, just for the Long Range version, Tesla should be ready to crank up the pace.

According to the Chinese media (via Moneyball), Tesla has received in April close to 15,000 orders for the new Long Range Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3. It's an unofficial number.

It's great news that the demand for the upcoming LR (rear-wheel drive) is high because Tesla intends to produce in China some 4,000 Model 3 per week as early as in June.

The last month was weaker than expected, as Model 3 registrations amounted to 4,312, up to 3-4 times less than anticipated production output (at 3,000 per week).

It's explained that consumers were delaying orders of the Standard Range Model 3 to get a more attractive price (after changes in subsidies).

Only time will tell whether sales in China will really stabilize at 4,000 per week (or 12,000 per month) for all versions (SR and LR).

Next year, Tesla will also expand Tesla Gigafactory 3 production by the Performance version of the Model 3 and the Tesla Model Y.

 