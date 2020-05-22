According to official reports out of The Netherlands, France, and the United Kingdom – via Ford's emails to reservation holders – the automaker's all-electric Mustang Mach-E won't begin deliveries until early 2021. In these countries, Ford had previously promised the first deliveries to arrive in 2020. If the automaker can pull off early 2021, this is really not bad considering the circumstances related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

At this time, there have been no official reports from Ford or from U.S. reservation-holders that the Mach-E will be delayed on our shores. Ford has continued to assert that the virus hasn't impacted U.S. production or deliveries of the upcoming electric performance SUV. In fact, Ford has reportedly responded to inquiries from various forums. It said there are currently no U.S. delays, and the Mach-E will still arrive in 2020.

We've included a few links below, though there are multiple threads about the situation on a few Ford Mustang Mach-E forums. If you follow the links, you'll see some official emails from Ford to customers in various countries, as well as more specific details related to the situation. This is a developing story, as enthusiasts and reservation-holders are working to get more information about which other countries may be impacted.

In the emails, Ford explained that it is getting its facilities back online and prioritizing the safety of its workers. In the meantime, it continues to test the Mach-E and make improvements. In addition, there should be no negative impact on the quality of the final product.