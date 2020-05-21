This red Tesla Model 3 convertible comes to us courtesy of Newport Convertible Engineering (NCE), a coach-building firm headquartered out of Huntington Beach, California that's been in the business for 37 years.

As you can see, the Model 3 has been outfitted with a black soft top. The cost for the conversion with a manual top is currently $29,500, though you can opt for an electric power top for $39,500. According to NCE, it will distribute its conversions globally. It has eight locations across the globe, from Michigan to Barcelona and China.

Essentially, NCE removes the roof and converts it to a convertible. It has experience doing so with luxury cars, SUVs, muscle cars, and even other environmentally friendly vehicles like the Toyota Prius and Tesla Model S, which can be done as a two- or four-door convertible.

If you plan to follow through with such a conversion, it's important to note that it will take about 2 to 3 months from start to finish. This is due to a lengthy seven-step process that involves stripping the interior, reinforcing the car's body, creating the design, and making the cuts. Then, the convertible components must be designed, upholstery chosen, cut, and installed, and finally water testing and road testing.

NCE asserts that the vehicle will maintain its structural integrity when the process is complete. Follow the source link below to see other conversions and get more information.