Renault is finally launching its new free-floating, all-electric car-sharing service ZITY in Paris, France, after the coronavirus outbreak forced the company to suspend the launch planned for March. Over the past weeks, the cars were actually used by AP-HP caregivers and Red Cross volunteers.

In total, 500 Renault ZOE will be available for rental, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in the center of Paris and Clichy.

To use car-sharing safely, Renault introduced a special health protocol for the Zity teams, which will "systematically proceed to disinfectant (antiviral and antimicrobial solutions) the parts in contact with the users' hands." The customers also are recommended to wear a mask, as well as wash their hands before and after each journey.

As usual, access to the service is possible through an app, while the introductory rate is €0.29/minute (no subscription).

Will it fare better than the retired Autolib? Only time will tell, but the start is truly challenging.