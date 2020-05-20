The GMC Hummer EV will feature a glass roof with four removable panels which is, objectively, pretty awesome. If you check out the video above, you can get an idea of what it could be like to check out the stars while parked beneath a clear night sky. And, there's even a bonus quick glimpse at the top of the vehicle's two main screens.

Glass roofs loom large in the future of electric trucks. They're in the Tesla CyberTruck, Rivian R1T, and the Bollinger B2. What makes the GMC design especially sweet is that the panels can be removed at any time and stored in the vehicle's massive frunk.

The monstrous all-electric pickup is still set to begin first deliveries in late 2021. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, so far only the vehicle's public reveal has been delayed. That should happen sometime later this year, however, some members of the press – including this writer – have already had the opportunity to see the concept version of it up close and personal.

It was during this privileged time that we got to see some of the interior, and now this teaser shares a bit of the dash of the Hummer EV as well as the glassless roof. In the closing second of the clip, you can see the tops of two screens (see image below). The one directly in front of the driver is a 12-inch instrument cluster. The other, located in the center stack, is a sweet 15 inches.

The GMC Hummer EV, with its massive size, seems something of an unlikely electric vehicle. It should get about 400 miles of range, but will need a 200-kWh battery pack to do so. To make it more than just a repeat of the brand that GM actually killed a decade ago, it has to be compelling in ways the original was not.

While it may strike some as a mere party trick, we think the removable roof panels add a very desirable element to its character. We can already imagine quietly creeping down trails, taking in all the sights, sounds, and smells of the deep woods, camera at the ready. While it may not be its main selling point, the allure of the open sky has us, at least, very eager to go for a first-drive spin in the country.