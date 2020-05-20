Hide press release Show press release

Mazda starts production of its first EV, the Mazda MX-30

Hiroshima / Leverkusen, 20/05/2020

On the 19th May 2020, Mazda began production of the all-new Mazda MX-30, the company's first all-electric vehicle, at Ujina plant No. 1 in Hiroshima, Japan. A stylish and versatile SUV, the MX-30 has been created in response to the increasingly high demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) amongst the environmentally conscientious in Europe.

The new MX-30 is equipped with e-Skyactiv1 - Mazda's new electric drive technology. The front-wheel-drive powertrain combines a 107kW (145PS) AC synchronous electric motor with a 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery, equipping the new SUV with a driving range of approximately 200km (WLTP combined).

Sized to provide the optimum balance between a driving range which gives customers peace of mind and CO2 emissions from an LCA (Life-Cycle Assessment) perspective, the system battery can be charged to 80% within approximately 40 minutes using DC rapid charging.

The MX-30's Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture has been specifically tailored to complement the vehicle's inherently smooth all-electric driving behaviour. In combination with the new SUV's comprehensive i-Activsense safety systems, it offers customers a uniquely quiet, seamless driving experience which was a critical brief for the engineers – the EV has to be as great to drive as every other Mazda car.

The latest expression of Mazda's award-winning Kodo design philosophy reinforces this new direction for Mazda in powertrain technology development. Its uncompromisingly simple styling emphasises the MX-30s beauty as a solid mass, while centre-pillarless freestyle doors and a framed glasshouse hint at the open, spacious feeling of the cabin.

The ergonomically excellent interior features a driver-centric cockpit, a floating centre console, Mazda's first seven-inch touch-screen air-conditioning panel, and a range of new, environmentally friendly materials such as cork and door trim fabric incorporating fibres from recycled plastic bottles.

Available to order now, the MX-30 will arrive in European dealerships from autumn 2020 onwards.

1 MX-30 WLTP electric power consumption: 14,5-19,0 kWh/100km; Range: 200-262 (city); WLTP CO2 emissions: 0 g/km

MX-30 NEDC electric power consumption: 16,0 kWh/100km (combined); Range: 237-298 (city); NEDC CO2 emissions: 0 g/km

Mazda’s first all-electric production vehicle – the MX-30 is a stylish and versatile SUV

Powered by e-Skyactiv electric drive technology, the MX-30 will arrive in the UK early 2021

Limited to 500 cars in the UK, the £27,495* Mazda MX-30 First Edition is available to pre-order now

With UK pricing for the full Mazda MX-30 range to be announced later this year, the MX-30 First Edition is the first opportunity for UK electric vehicle drivers or EV adopters to take ownership of this unique, stylish and driver focused Mazda BEV. Available with a choice of free-of-charge Ceramic Metallic or Polymetal Grey Metallic single colours, the First Edition can also be ordered with either £950 three-tone Ceramic Metallic or £1,250 three-tone Soul Red Crystal Metallic.

The three-tone design further marks out the MX-30’s unique styling with a brilliant black roof and metallic grey upper side panels to contrast the Soul Red Crystal or Ceramic Metallic main body colour. Inside, the First Edition features a light and modern cabin ambiance with light grey cloth and stone leatherette combined with orange seat stitching.

Standard interior equipment includes a windscreen projecting head-up display, 8-way electric adjustable drivers’ seat, a colour 7-inch TFT dial display, a leather wrapped steering wheel and chrome trim accents.

As you’d expect the MX-30 First Edition comes with Mazda Connect, navigation, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the technology tally also includes Mazda Radar Cruise control and a driver’s knee airbag.

Customers ordering a Mazda MX-30 First Edition will also qualify for a free wall box home charger^, while the car is equipped with both a Type 2 mode 2 charge cable for 3-pin plug charging and a Type 2 mode 3 charge cable for AC charging via home or public charge points. Additionally, the DC socket allows for rapid charging up to 50Kw. In this charge mode a charging time of 30 to 40 minutes can deliver up to 80 per cent battery charge.

Staying true to the ‘Jinbai Ittai - car and driver as one’ ethos found across Mazda’s combustion engine range, the Mazda MX-30 has been designed to deliver the intuitive responses, natural feedback and involving handling you’d expect of a Mazda. Electric G-Vectoring Control Plus (e-GVC Plus) enhances chassis performance by using motor torque to optimise the front-rear load shift for improved stability and the MX-30’s Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture is specifically tailored to compliment the smooth power delivery of the e-Skyactiv drivetrain. The dynamic focus also extends to a throttle pedal that delivers a seamless transition between linier power delivery and smooth regeneration on lift off, equally, the braking system offers a seamless transfer between energy regeneration and hydraulic brake action.

Commenting on the Mazda MX-30 First Edition, Managing Director, Mazda Motors UK, Jeremy Thomson, said: “our first all-electric Mazda heralds an exciting start to Mazda’s second century in business. With the First Edition MX-30 order book now open, customers in the UK can reserve a car for just £800 for delivery early in 2021. A battery electric vehicle conceived and created with Mazda’s well-renowned focus on distinctive styling, innovative technology, driver focused dynamics and class-leading interior quality, the MX-30 will be a standout addition to the rapidly evolving EV marketplace. Part of Mazda’s multi-solution approach to efficient vehicles, the launch of our first pure electric car is a milestone moment for the brand and a landmark moment for our dealers and customers here in the UK.”

Mazda MX-30 Body type SUV Seating capacity 5 persons Overall length × overall width × overall height 4,395mm × 1,795mm × 1,570mm Wheelbase 2,655mm Powertrain e-SKYACTIV Front suspension MacPherson strut Rear suspension Torsion-beam Steering Rack and pinion Brakes (front/rear/control) Ventilated discs/Solid discs/Regenerative cooperating brakes Tire size 215/55R18 Drive battery Type Lithium-ion battery Cell Prismatic Total voltage 355V Total electric power (battery capacity) 35.5kWh Motor Type AC synchronous motor Cooling system Water-cooled Charging DC charging COMBO spec AC charging Maximum input 6.6kW

*inclusive of £3,000 OLEV grant

^subject to terms and conditions