Mazda MX-30 is now in production and available for order in Europe. Deliveries to start in Autumn.
On May 19, 2020, Mazda officially started production of its first all-electric model, the Mazda MX-30, which is expected to enter the European market in Autumn 2020 (early 2021 in the UK). There is no word about the market launch in the U.S.
This new compact crossover/SUV, equipped with e-Skyactiv drive, is produced at the Ujina plant No. 1 in Hiroshima, Japan. The initial First Edition version will be very well equipped, including: "a windscreen projecting head-up display, 8-way electric adjustable drivers’ seat, a colour 7-inch TFT dial display, a leather wrapped steering wheel and chrome trim accents."
In Germany the price starts from €33,490 ($36,800) with 19% VAT, without subsidies, while in the UK it's £27,495 including £3,000 grant).
With a relatively small 35.5 kWh battery, the Mazda MX-30 will have a range of about 200 km (124 miles) WLTP, which should be enough for some applications, but for sure not enough for the mainstream market. Mazda explains that the capacity is an optimum balance between the range and CO2 emissions from an LCA (Life-Cycle Assessment) perspective.
Mazda's approach to EVs is specific. First of all, the company never gave electric cars too much love, and now seems to be simply forced to introduce some EVs by the stricter European emission requirements.
According to test drive reviews that we saw, the MX-30 closely resembles the driving experience of a conventional car. It's pleasant and natural, but also with weak regenerative braking.
On the other hand, some design features like the "center-pillarless freestyle doors" (aka suicide doors) are quite extraordinary - only time will tell whether it paid off.
Mazda MX-30 specs:
- 200 km (124 miles) of WLTP range
- energy consumption of 19 kWh/100 km (62 miles) WLTP
- 35.5 kWh battery pack (prismatic cells, total nominal voltage of 355 V)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.7 seconds
- top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph)
- front-wheel drive (e-SKYACTIV powertrain)
- AC synchronous motor: 107 kW (145 PS) and 271 Nm
- AC charging using 6.6 kW on-board charger
- DC fast charging (CCS Combo) by 80% in 40 minutes (up to 50 kW)
- Overall length × overall width × overall height: 4,395mm × 1,795mm × 1,570mm
Wheelbase 2,655mm
- curb weight of 1,720–1,750 out of total 2,119 kg permissible
Gallery: 2020 Mazda MX-30
Some videos:
Mazda starts production of its first EV, the Mazda MX-30
Hiroshima / Leverkusen, 20/05/2020
The MX-30's Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture has been specifically tailored to complement the vehicle's inherently smooth all-electric driving behaviour. In combination with the new SUV's comprehensive i-Activsense safety systems, it offers customers a uniquely quiet, seamless driving experience which was a critical brief for the engineers – the EV has to be as great to drive as every other Mazda car.
The latest expression of Mazda's award-winning Kodo design philosophy reinforces this new direction for Mazda in powertrain technology development. Its uncompromisingly simple styling emphasises the MX-30s beauty as a solid mass, while centre-pillarless freestyle doors and a framed glasshouse hint at the open, spacious feeling of the cabin.
The ergonomically excellent interior features a driver-centric cockpit, a floating centre console, Mazda's first seven-inch touch-screen air-conditioning panel, and a range of new, environmentally friendly materials such as cork and door trim fabric incorporating fibres from recycled plastic bottles.
Available to order now, the MX-30 will arrive in European dealerships from autumn 2020 onwards.
1 MX-30 WLTP electric power consumption: 14,5-19,0 kWh/100km; Range: 200-262 (city); WLTP CO2 emissions: 0 g/km
MX-30 NEDC electric power consumption: 16,0 kWh/100km (combined); Range: 237-298 (city); NEDC CO2 emissions: 0 g/km
MAZDA STARTS PRODUCTION OF THE MX-30 EV
- Mazda’s first all-electric production vehicle – the MX-30 is a stylish and versatile SUV
- Powered by e-Skyactiv electric drive technology, the MX-30 will arrive in the UK early 2021
- Limited to 500 cars in the UK, the £27,495* Mazda MX-30 First Edition is available to pre-order now
With UK pricing for the full Mazda MX-30 range to be announced later this year, the MX-30 First Edition is the first opportunity for UK electric vehicle drivers or EV adopters to take ownership of this unique, stylish and driver focused Mazda BEV. Available with a choice of free-of-charge Ceramic Metallic or Polymetal Grey Metallic single colours, the First Edition can also be ordered with either £950 three-tone Ceramic Metallic or £1,250 three-tone Soul Red Crystal Metallic.
The three-tone design further marks out the MX-30’s unique styling with a brilliant black roof and metallic grey upper side panels to contrast the Soul Red Crystal or Ceramic Metallic main body colour. Inside, the First Edition features a light and modern cabin ambiance with light grey cloth and stone leatherette combined with orange seat stitching.
Standard interior equipment includes a windscreen projecting head-up display, 8-way electric adjustable drivers’ seat, a colour 7-inch TFT dial display, a leather wrapped steering wheel and chrome trim accents.
As you’d expect the MX-30 First Edition comes with Mazda Connect, navigation, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the technology tally also includes Mazda Radar Cruise control and a driver’s knee airbag.
Customers ordering a Mazda MX-30 First Edition will also qualify for a free wall box home charger^, while the car is equipped with both a Type 2 mode 2 charge cable for 3-pin plug charging and a Type 2 mode 3 charge cable for AC charging via home or public charge points. Additionally, the DC socket allows for rapid charging up to 50Kw. In this charge mode a charging time of 30 to 40 minutes can deliver up to 80 per cent battery charge.
Staying true to the ‘Jinbai Ittai - car and driver as one’ ethos found across Mazda’s combustion engine range, the Mazda MX-30 has been designed to deliver the intuitive responses, natural feedback and involving handling you’d expect of a Mazda. Electric G-Vectoring Control Plus (e-GVC Plus) enhances chassis performance by using motor torque to optimise the front-rear load shift for improved stability and the MX-30’s Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture is specifically tailored to compliment the smooth power delivery of the e-Skyactiv drivetrain. The dynamic focus also extends to a throttle pedal that delivers a seamless transition between linier power delivery and smooth regeneration on lift off, equally, the braking system offers a seamless transfer between energy regeneration and hydraulic brake action.
Commenting on the Mazda MX-30 First Edition, Managing Director, Mazda Motors UK, Jeremy Thomson, said: “our first all-electric Mazda heralds an exciting start to Mazda’s second century in business. With the First Edition MX-30 order book now open, customers in the UK can reserve a car for just £800 for delivery early in 2021. A battery electric vehicle conceived and created with Mazda’s well-renowned focus on distinctive styling, innovative technology, driver focused dynamics and class-leading interior quality, the MX-30 will be a standout addition to the rapidly evolving EV marketplace. Part of Mazda’s multi-solution approach to efficient vehicles, the launch of our first pure electric car is a milestone moment for the brand and a landmark moment for our dealers and customers here in the UK.”
|
Mazda MX-30
|
|
Body type
|
SUV
|
Seating capacity
|
5 persons
|
Overall length × overall width × overall height
|
4,395mm × 1,795mm × 1,570mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2,655mm
|
Powertrain
|
e-SKYACTIV
|
Front suspension
|
MacPherson strut
|
Rear suspension
|
Torsion-beam
|
Steering
|
Rack and pinion
|
Brakes (front/rear/control)
|
Ventilated discs/Solid discs/Regenerative cooperating brakes
|
Tire size
|
215/55R18
|
Drive battery
|
Type
|
Lithium-ion battery
|
Cell
|
Prismatic
|
Total voltage
|
355V
|
Total electric power (battery capacity)
|
35.5kWh
|
Motor
|
Type
|
AC synchronous motor
|
Cooling system
|
Water-cooled
|
Charging
|
DC charging
|
COMBO spec
|
AC charging
|
Maximum input 6.6kW
*inclusive of £3,000 OLEV grant
^subject to terms and conditions