A pre-production prototype of the Mercedes-Benz EQA was recently spotted by the walkoARTvideos, with less camouflage (compared to the winter tests) during tests in Germany.

The German manufacturer is probably on a final straight ahead of the market launch of its new all-electric model, which is expected to be unveiled by the end of this year.

We still don't know much about the EQA, besides the fact that it will be a sibling of the GLA.

We can only guess that range will be at least 250 miles (400 km) WLTP, possibly beyond 300 miles (480 km) WLTP.

Mercedes-Benz currently offers Mercedes-Benz EQC and soon will add also Mercedes-Benz EQV (see info here). Several other models like the EQA, EQB, EQE and EQS are under development.