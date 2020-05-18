Ford will apparently delay the launches of three very important models due to the fact that its plants were offline for the duration of the COVID-19 epidemic. These models are the next generation F-150 (which will also be available with an electric powertrain, not as a PHEV), the new Bronco Jeep Wrangler rival and the brand’s first ground-up, purpose-built EV, the Mustang Mach-E.

The Detroit News quotes au Thai-Tang, Ford’s head of product development and purchasing, as saying this past Friday that

‘ We’re not going to do any additional delay to these launches beyond the impact of COVID-19 as a mechanism to conserve cash. Given our inability to work in the assembly plants during the shelter-in-place restrictions, it will have an impact to program timing, in terms of the launches. But we expect the launch delays to be commensurate with the duration of the shutdown period. ‘

So what he’s saying is that the launch delay of the aforementioned models, Mach-E included, will be similar to the time the plants were offline. Ford’s U.S. plants were idled as of March 18 and are expected to restart production today, May 18 - that puts the launch delay at exactly two months.

Ford didn’t specify when the Mach-E was goin to be launched, but it did say it was going into full production in late 2020. This essentially means the first examples might reach customers in early 2021, regardless if they are from the U.S. or from Europe.

In regards to the F-150, Ford previously stated that in spite of the coronavirus slowdown, it still expects to put the new model into production and start selling it this fall. The fully-electric version of it won’t be available at launch, and it will probably join the range sometime in 2021.