With COVID-19, many are practicing shelter-in-place (read: stay-at-home) to combat the pandemic. Sure, cabin fever can happen. Nevertheless, including safety, there are some personal upsides. Home workouts are on the rise. Closets are getting organized. Messy garages get cleaned out. And in the process, some of us (ahem, me included) check out our car and conjure up a few creative ideas.

Source: Source: EVANNEX ; photo by Casey Murphy

Okay, I'll come clean: it was time for a Tesla transformation project. Granted, the stock color of my Model 3, midnight silver metallic, is beautiful. It's got sort of a grey/silver look with the slightest hint of a blue sparkle when the sunlight hits it. Nevertheless, cleaning out my garage I realized a slightly different color could, perhaps, enhance the aesthetic along with some subtle (ok, not-so-subtle) exterior mods.

While Nardo Gray may be known as an Audi finish, it's recently found its way to various models from other manufacturers, including the Ferrari 458 Italia, Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, BMW M8 Coupe, and Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Could this color, maybe, look good on a Model 3?

According to Auto Evolution, "Nardo Grey is perhaps one the most iconic colors of the automotive industry... this seemingly simple non-color looks fabulous." I agree. This paint color looks great. But is there a vinyl wrap out there that replicates the look? I called Signature Custom Wraps to get their expert opinion.

The owner, Mike "Mojo" Mogilewski, specializes in transforming Teslas. He just finished restyling his own Tesla Model Y with an eye-catching ocean shimmer blue color that looks stunning. After I inquired, he recommended a vinyl wrap from Oracal to get the "Nardo Grey" look — Oracal calls the color telegrey (970-076).

I went for it. Afterward, I outfitted the Model 3 with AG M590 wheels, lowering springs, red caliper covers, chrome mirror covers, and a Lighted T along with plenty of other Model 3 parts and accessories. Okay, I admit it: spending all this time at home makes it kinda fun to work on your car.

Check out the gallery below to see the finished product. Wait, is it finished? Ummm, I still need to add tint. Yep, more car mods are coming. It's either that or clean the closets.

PHOTO GALLERY

Source: EVANNEX; photo by Casey Murphy