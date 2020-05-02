If this car doesn't boost your craving of Teslas and oranges, what will? Looking at this orange-wrapped Tesla Model 3 definitely increases my appetite for both, significantly!

This Model 3 is also wrapped by Signature Custom Wraps who did a killer job on the blue Model Y wrap featured earlier this week — they did a stunning job (once again) this time around.

The owner of this orange wrapped Model 3 (@Blitzfire911) said he was inspired by Jen (of Signature Custom Wraps) whose Tesla Model 3 is also wrapped in a similar color (albeit in a matte finish).

A beautiful video of the car getting foam spray is also pretty entrancing, a better experience when you play it in a loop.

To me, this is an even better-looking wrap than the yellow Tesla Model 3 that I covered a couple of years ago. The owner even removed the stock Tesla 'T' emblem from the hood and installed his personal 'B' logo in black/orange/black — such a cool-looking contrast which provides some great eye candy in these pics.

Tangerine Dream by Oracal is the actual name of the vinyl wrap color applied to this Tesla Model 3. According to the owner, the total cost of the current work on this car is over $10,000 including the following (in addition to the tangerine wrap): Eibach Springs, Unplugged Performance Sway Bars, and 20" EV Wheel Direct Roadster Style Rims.

The story doesn't end here, the car is waiting to get a body kit, carbon fiber hood, air suspension, and full underglow lights — that's another set of mods and customizations worth plenty more. After that, this Model 3 looks to be a seriously menacing street racer EV.

Want more? Of course, you do. You can browse plenty more amazing pics of this 'Stormbreaker' Tesla Model 3 via the owner's Instagram.

===

Written by: Iqtidar Ali. An earlier version of this article was originally published on Tesla Oracle.