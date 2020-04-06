Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to a recent tweet asking about the possibility of offering a basic version of Autopilot for original Tesla Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive cars. He admitted it was a good idea and said it will be made available to buy in the Tesla app.

Tesla currently only offers the Model 3 in three official configurations: Standard Range Plus, Long Range (AWD), and Performance (AWD). All three come standard with Autopilot. You can also special order a Model 3 Standard Range, which doesn't include Autopilot. Tesla used to offer the Model 3 in a few other versions. One popular configuration was the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive.

Early Model 3 owners had to pay $3,000 to get Autopilot. It wasn't standard in vehicles bought prior to April 2019. The Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive was the first version of the Model 3 that came to market. Tesla stopped producing it in June 2019, but you could still order it "off the menu" for a short time. Some owners of this vehicle who didn't initially opt for Autopilot argue that they should still be able to add it. This is especially true since all current Model 3s come standard with Autopilot.

As you can see from the tweet below, Jason (@jgrano305) made the request to Musk. While we don't have any details yet about when this will become available or how much it will cost, the CEO plans to work with his team to move it forward. As always, we love to hear from you in the comment section.