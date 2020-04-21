If you're considering buying your first electric vehicle, you probably have some reservations. Tesla is becoming hard to ignore since it's all over the news these days. While the U.S. automaker's cars are arguably nice to look at, incredible performers, and packed with high-tech features, you may find it difficult to justify taking ownership of a car like the Tesla Model 3 without doing plenty of homework. Perhaps a less expensive EV is a better option? Or, a practical and reliable gas car?

Electric cars are certainly growing in popularity, but they still haven't really caught on, especially in terms of sales in the United States. Tesla outsells all other automakers on our shores when it comes to EVs. However, even the hugely popular Model 3 doesn't sell at anywhere near the volume of top-selling vehicles in the U.S.

Part of the reason EVs aren't selling very well is it's a new technology and people are skeptical. In addition, there just aren't that many options available yet. Perhaps the primary concern, though, is that electric cars are expensive. For many car buyers, it's hard to focus on the long-term savings over the initial purchase price. This is especially true as our economy heads into extremely tough times.

Tesla Model 3 owner and YouTuber Evan Michiels does the math for us to let us know how much it has cost him to own his car. He tracks purchase price, financing rate, charging cost, insurance, and maintenance. Michiels also includes his tax credit, which you can no longer get if you buy a Tesla. However, there are a handful of compelling EVs on the market today that still qualify for the full $7,500 U.S. federal EV tax credit. Some states also have tax rebates over and above the federal credit.

Check out the video and let us know what you think. Are you saving money by driving an EV?

Video Description via Evan Michiels on YouTube: