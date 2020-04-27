This is what Signature Custom Wraps call 'Project Y-NOT' — yeah, why not — only some custom wrapped cars look great and in my view, this is one of them.

Signature Custom Wraps specializes in wrapping Teslas and this is their first Model Y and probably the first-ever wrapped, bagged, and fully customized Model Y (at least to my knowledge so far). Don't forget: the team at Signature made quite a big impression at the EVs and Tea celebration earlier this year.

In any event, this shade of blue was achieved by wrapping this particular Tesla Model Y in 3M Satin Ocean Shimmer. Pop the frunk and the team at Signature have included a surprise that Tesla fans will be sure to enjoy.

YouTube: VossenWheels

In addition to the wrap, Signature added the following modifications to this Model Y: 22” Vossen HF-4T Satin Silver, Airlift Performance / Airdemand Struts, XPEL XR Plus Window Tint, Ceramic Pro Coating, Full Alcantara Headliner, and an upgraded Performance Dash.

Be sure to view some more eye candy in the stunning gallery below (courtesy of Vossen) which showcases 'Project Y-Not' and provides an opportunity to check out the modded Model Y more closely — after all why not!

PHOTO GALLERY

Written by: Iqtidar Ali. An earlier version of this article was originally published on TeslaBlog.