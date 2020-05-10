Tesla owner and popular YouTube influencer Andy Slye takes us along for a ride in his Tesla Model 3 during his usual commute. He aims to show us how Tesla Autopilot performs. In addition, he tests out the system's newest feature. It pretty fascinating to see the technology in action, and Slye helps out by narrating.

Tesla Autopilot is continuously improving. This is because Tesla monitors it in all of its vehicles and then uses over-the-air software updates to push improvements to its fleet. With any software, sometimes updates can lead to issues, but those issues can then be resolved with subsequent updates.

While Tesla Autopilot is still not even close to being fully autonomous, and Tesla's Full Self-Driving Capability isn't feature-complete, the technology is capable of assisting with many typical driving tasks. Just recently, Tesla updated the system with the ability to stop for traffic lights and stop signs. The feature requires driver confirmation for now as it learns through experience and data collection.

Check out Slye's Tesla Autopilot commute. His drive takes 45 minutes, but he has sped up the video to make it shorter. As you can see, the driving is in the dark, in the rain, and in relatively heavy traffic. Then, let us know what you think in our comment section below. We'd also love to hear about your Autopilot experiences.

