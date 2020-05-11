France was severely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown and new car sales collapsed 88.8% year-over-year to just 20,997. New plug-in electric car registrations also followed the general trend and are down 67% year-over-year to 1,745.

The only positive thing is probably that 1,317 new passenger plug-ins allowed EVs to maintain a high market share of 7.8%.

Passenger BEVs: 1,218 (down 62%), at 5.8% of the market

(down 62%), at 5.8% of the market Passenger PHEVs: 428 (down 67%), at 2.0% of the market

(down 67%), at 2.0% of the market Light commercial BEVs: 99 (down 86%)

(down 86%) Total plug-ins: 1,745 (down 67%)



Plug-in car sales in France – April 2020

Sales after the first four months:

Passenger BEVs: 27,132 (up 97%)

(up 97%) Passenger PHEVs: 9,915 (up 90%)

(up 90%) Light commercial BEVs: 1,900 (down 29%)

(down 29%) Total plug-ins: 38,947 (up 80%)

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

One of the biggest surprises for the month of April is that for the very first time we see that Renault ZOE is not the top-selling model!

It is, of course, an exceptional situation, but this time the highest number of new registrations was achieved by the Peugeot e-208 (360, compared to 322 ZOE). Tesla Model 3 was third with 189 registrations.

And here is another surprise: Citroen C-Zero (one of the triplets with Mitsubishi i-MIEV and Peugeot iOn) was the fourth-best BEV with 89 registrations! That's quite an achievement, especially since that, for example, the Nissan LEAF disappeared from the top 10.

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations were provided by L’Avere-France: