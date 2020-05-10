The joint venture is just a small part of the overall business plan, but it might be an important bridgehead for the future.
Volkswagen announced that the battery joint venture with Northvolt is moving forward to start the production of lithium-ion cells in Salzgitter in early 2024.
The initial investment is about €450 million, while the initial production target is 16 GWh annually, which is just a tenth of the envisioned VW Group demand in Europe from 2025. The rest of the battery supply (over 150 GWh in Europe, similar level in Asia, and additional undisclosed demand for North America) will be fulfilled by external suppliers:
- Europe (over 150 GWh from 2025): LG Chem, Samsung SDI, SK Innovation and CATL
- China (probably also over 150 GWh from 2025): CATL
- North America: SK Innovation
The joint venture’s “Northvolt Zwei” factory will be located in Salzgitter, Germany, at one of Volkswagen's sites.
According to the latest news, Volkswagen will erect the buildings and infrastructure for the JV and then rent the factory space.
"The joint venture between Volkswagen Group and the Swedish battery producer Northvolt AB is gaining further momentum. It has been decided that Volkswagen itself will erect the buildings and infrastructure for the joint venture’s “Northvolt Zwei” factory that is to produce lithium-ion battery cells, in order to leverage synergies at the Salzgitter site – based on the existing Center of Excellence for Battery Cells. Some €450 million is to be invested in this project. The joint venture will then rent the factory space."
Highlights of the JV:
- VW invest a total of around €900 million ($1 billion) in joint battery activities with Northvolt:
- part for the 50/50 joint venture
- part to acquire 20% of Northvolt
- initial production capacity planned - 16 GWh annually (could be increased to 24 GWh later)
- location: Salzgitter, Lower Saxony, Germany
- construction of the production facility is scheduled to start, at the earliest, in 2020
- production from late 2023/early 2024
“We are optimizing the Volkswagen Group’s strategic position in the key future field of batteries”, said Dr. Stefan Sommer, Volkswagen Group Board Member for Components and Procurement and a member of the Northvolt AB Board of Directors. “In addition to a very secure supply base with external producers, we are also systematically building up further capacities.”
In September 2019, Volkswagen and Northvolt established a joint venture to prepare for the large-scale production of lithium-ion batteries in Germany. Volkswagen’s commitment to erect the buildings and infrastructure is the next key strategic decision. Construction work at the site is scheduled to commence before the end of this year.
“Battery cell production in Salzgitter is an important step for the transformation to e-mobility”, said Thomas Schmall, CEO of Volkswagen Group Components. “We are pooling expertise at the Salzgitter site with production capabilities and the Center of Excellence for Battery Cells, and are therefore driving battery cell development further forward, developing new standards and transferring them direct to the manufacturing process.”
The Volkswagen Group is amassing technological expertise in the field of battery cell production as part of its electrification strategy. In addition, the Group maintains strategic relations with several producers to secure its battery supplies in all world regions. Currently, these suppliers are LG Chem, Samsung and SKI for Europe as well as CATL for China and Europe. In addition, SKI will also supply battery cells for the US market. In Europe alone, Volkswagen expects annual demand of over 150 gigawatt hours from 2025, with demand in Asia at a similar level.