Volkswagen announced that the battery joint venture with Northvolt is moving forward to start the production of lithium-ion cells in Salzgitter in early 2024.

The initial investment is about €450 million, while the initial production target is 16 GWh annually, which is just a tenth of the envisioned VW Group demand in Europe from 2025. The rest of the battery supply (over 150 GWh in Europe, similar level in Asia, and additional undisclosed demand for North America) will be fulfilled by external suppliers:

Europe (over 150 GWh from 2025): LG Chem, Samsung SDI, SK Innovation and CATL

China (probably also over 150 GWh from 2025): CATL

North America: SK Innovation

The joint venture’s “Northvolt Zwei” factory will be located in Salzgitter, Germany, at one of Volkswagen's sites.

According to the latest news, Volkswagen will erect the buildings and infrastructure for the JV and then rent the factory space.

