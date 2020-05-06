YouTuber ARTY is all about fast cars. As you can see by visiting his channel, his focus tends to be on gas-powered dream cars. More specifically, he has a thing for Porsches and McLarens. However, it's a testament to Tesla that he bought himself a Model 3 Performance.

It's time to put his Model 3 Performance up against his Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Arty says both cars show a 3.3-second zero-to-60-mph time online. However, Tesla's site shows 3.2 seconds for the Model 3 Performance, and Porsche says the 911 GT3 RS can do it in 3 seconds.

Arty has tested his Model 3 Performance and achieved a 3-second 0-60-mph time. He says he's never tested it in the Porsche. Regardless of online specs or previous testing, this is clearly a very close matchup, at least in terms of acceleration.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS will set you back about $150,000. It features a rear-mounted naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine that cranks out over 500 horsepower. The all-electric, dual-motor all-wheel-drive Model 3 Performance carries a starting price of $56,990.

Let's see how these two cars stack up in terms of acceleration. Watch the video and then leave us some comments.

Video Description via ARTY on YouTube: