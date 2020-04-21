Lordstown Motors' CEO Steve Burns announced an update on the Endurance electric pickup truck and how COVID-19 affects the company.

The official unveiling of the pickup was initially planned at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit this June, but as we know basically all 2020 auto shows were cancelled globally.

In such circumstances, Lordstown Motors is now hinting at a virtual unveiling, sometime in early summer.

"...we still plan on introducing the Endurance sometime in early summer, probably via a virtual reveal from our headquarters in Lordstown. More on those plans as they solidify in the next month or so."

The second most important thing is customer deliveries. Initially, the company had the ambition to deliver the first units by the end of 2020.

The new, updated schedule already takes into account a small delay to January 2021. That's not much, especially considering how ambitious it was for a December 2020 launch - just about a year since acquiring the plant in Lordstown.

"We look forward to introducing you to the world’s first-fully electric pickup truck this summer, and handing the keys to fleets across the country in January 2021."

Other than that, Lordstown Motors is busy at work - partially remotely, partially on the site if it's essential:

"Like the rest of the country and the world, Lordstown Motors Corporation is doing what we can to slow and prevent further spread of COVID-19. As such, most of our staff has been working from home while carrying out as much of their work as possible; essential maintenance is still happening at the plant, and our design engineers continue testing and fine-tuning the technology that will power the Lordstown Endurance™ electric pickup truck.

