The progress of expansion of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China is simply breathtaking. We just saw the videos from the beginning of the month, and now - as of April 8, 2020 - there are tons of steel structures already installed.

According to 乌瓦's knowledge, Tesla is producing Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 at a rate of roughly 3,000 per week (150,000 per year) and soon will introduce a Long Range version.

The new assembly facility should allow Tesla to produce locally the Tesla Model Y at a volume at least equal to the Model 3.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 - April 8, 2020 (source: 乌瓦)

There were even slightly more cars and carriers ready for delivery. Also the test track was pretty busy on the video, as several cars were tested simultaneously.

Tesla plans to expand its product line in China. The Shanghai plant has greatly increased its production capacity since it resumed production, and has now reached a production capacity of 3,000 vehicles per week. At present, the Shanghai plant is stepping up production for this year's target of 150,000 vehicles. According to people familiar with the matter, Tesla plans to expand its Chinese product line as early as this week. The new product launched is the MODEL3 model with a longer battery life. The construction speed of the second-phase project has exceeded that of the first-phase project. The second phase of the project is expected to be mainly prepared for production of the Y-shape.

Separately, the Moneyball reports that official papers reveal plan for two industrial X-rays and one computed tomography scan to be installed:

"Tesla GF3 to install two industrial X-rays in lower body integrated molding shop, one CT scan in electric motor shop Jun-Sep this year, eco-assessment shows.

Molding, electric motor shop are part of plan to raise spare part manufacturing capacity. The plan is in approval process."

