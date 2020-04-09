Diesel accounts for 97.9% of all new trucks in Europe (as of 2019), but EVs doubled in sales volume.
Thanks to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), for the very first time we can take a look at a comprehensive sales report on trucks in Europe by fuel type.
The truck market (defined in Europe as vehicles with a weight of over 3.5 tonnes) is dominated by diesel, which accounts for 97.9% of the total number of new registrations in 2019. No surprise here. The total registrations was 361,135 (up 3.5% year-over-year).
The new registrations of electrically-chargeable vehicles (ECV) - battery-electric or plug-in hybrid - in the European Union plus EFTA (a few countries were not included) last year amounted to 762.
762 is not much, just 0.2% of the total, but it actually doubled from 375 in 2018 (at 0.1%). Sure, it's from a low base of 2018, but the results will gradually improve as many manufacturers are just starting series production of electric trucks.
For comparison, conventional hybrid registrations went down by 10% to 273.
New truck registrations by fuel type: in the EU+EFTA
"In 2019, 97.9% of all new medium and heavy trucks (over 3.5 tonnes) registered in the European Union ran on diesel, while petrol fuelled only 0.1% of last year’s registrations. Electrically-chargeable vehicles (ECV) accounted for 0.2% of total new truck sales across the region, while all alternatively-powered vehicles (APV) combined made up 2% of the EU market."
Here are detailed numbers for most of the countries, which reveals that almost all plug-in trucks were registered in Germany:
- Germany: 608 (plug-in share was 0.6%)
- Netherlands: 76 (plug-in share was 0.5%)
- France: 24
- Switzerland: 13 (plug-in share was 0.3%)
- Italy: 10
- UK: 10
- other: 21