Thanks to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), for the very first time we can take a look at a comprehensive sales report on trucks in Europe by fuel type.

The truck market (defined in Europe as vehicles with a weight of over 3.5 tonnes) is dominated by diesel, which accounts for 97.9% of the total number of new registrations in 2019. No surprise here. The total registrations was 361,135 (up 3.5% year-over-year).

The new registrations of electrically-chargeable vehicles (ECV) - battery-electric or plug-in hybrid - in the European Union plus EFTA (a few countries were not included) last year amounted to 762.

762 is not much, just 0.2% of the total, but it actually doubled from 375 in 2018 (at 0.1%). Sure, it's from a low base of 2018, but the results will gradually improve as many manufacturers are just starting series production of electric trucks.

For comparison, conventional hybrid registrations went down by 10% to 273.

New truck registrations by fuel type: in the EU+EFTA

Here are detailed numbers for most of the countries, which reveals that almost all plug-in trucks were registered in Germany: