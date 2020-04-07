Hide press release Show press release

California Department of State Hospitals Orders a Dozen Electric Cargo Vans from Lightning Systems

April 7, 2020

LOVELAND, Colo., April 7, 2020 – Lightning Systems, a global developer of zero-emission drivetrains, today announced an order from the California Department of State Hospitals for 12 zero-emission, all-electric Ford Transit 350HD models.

The Lightning Electric models are being provided to the hospital system by Wondries Fleet Group, a leading fleet dealer in California. All 12 are Class 3 delivery vans and were purchased under the terms of a California state contract.

“We are very pleased that the California Department of State Hospitals selected our zero-emission, all-electric vehicles to move medical materials and transport cargo,” said Tim Reeser, CEO, Lightning Systems. “This is a very challenging time for all hospitals, and we send a heartfelt thank you to all of the first responders and doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers who are working tirelessly during this time of crisis.”

The Department of State Hospitals (DSH) manages the California state hospital system, which provides mental health services to patients admitted into DSH facilities. The department strives to provide effective treatment in a safe environment and in a fiscally responsible manner. DSH oversees five state hospitals – Atascadero, Coalinga, Metropolitan (in Los Angeles County), Napa and Patton. In fiscal year 2018-2019, the department employed nearly 13,000 staff and served 11,752 patients in the 24/7 hospital system.

Lightning Electric is a battery-electric drivetrain package for the Ford Transit 350HD, a product used extensively by commercial and government fleets. The vans ordered by California Department of State Hospitals have zero tailpipe emissions and achieve 61 MPGe on EPA city and highway routes, compared to 13 MPG for a gasoline version of the same vehicle. Vehicles equipped with the package are being deployed across the United States.

State agencies and city and county governments throughout California can order Class 3 to 6 shuttle buses, cargo vans, box trucks, cab-over vehicles, and stripped chassis models under the California state contract. Vehicles eligible include the Ford Transit 350HD Passenger Van and Cargo Van, Ford E-450 Cutaway Chassis, Ford F-59 Stripped Chassis, and Chevrolet 6500XD Low Cab Forward Truck.

“The contract gives state and local governments the EV platforms they need to meet their sustainability goals, helping them to tackle climate change, improve air quality and reduce smog,” said Terry Scholl, business development manager for Southern California, Lightning Systems. “We offer the broadest range of zero-emission products, with high-quality powertrains on Class 3 through 6 Ford and Chevrolet platforms, Class 7 city buses and Class 8 motor coaches. These vehicles are readily available and supported by a large number of service partners, upfitters and accessory lines.”

Wondries Fleet Group, based in Alhambra, California, under a statewide dealer contract with the California Department of General Services is supplying the all-electric van chassis in conjunction with additional upfit equipment installed by Phenix Enterprises of Pomona, California.

Agencies, cities, schools and counties in California interested in purchasing vehicles should consult contract number 1-19-23-22 (A-D) at www.caleprocure.ca.gov. Outside of California, the National Auto Fleet Group under the Sourcewell cooperative purchasing agreements offers public agencies streamlined Lightning electric vehicle procurement using competitively bid pricing.

Lightning’s powertrain in the Ford Transit offers peak power of 160 kW (equivalent 215 horsepower), a torque rating of 994 Nm, (733 lb-ft), and a top speed of 65 MPH. The Lightning Electric Ford Transit’s batteries are housed under the floor of the vehicle, with no impact on ground clearance, creating a more elegant and seamless integration. The full-electric system is available for the Ford Transit Passenger van, Cargo van, Cutaway and Chassis Cab models.

“Our Lightning powertrains offer a superior driver and passenger experience over the stock gasoline vehicle in nearly every category – with dramatically less noise, smoother acceleration and regenerative braking,” Scholl said.