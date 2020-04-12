When Tesla vehicles started making waves at the drag strip, fans of gas guzzlers were certainly surprised. However, that was years ago. Now, most people are probably well-aware of the instant torque and incredible off-the-line prowess of the Tesla Model S, Model X, and Model 3.

In this recent video, the quickest of the Teslas – the Model S Performance – faces off against a modified Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. With a name like that, this Dodge should easily show the Model S who's boss.

The Model S and Dodge Challenger perform several runs. Remember, the Model S should tire quickly since each run drains its battery further. It only makes sense that the owners of the Challenger hope this will help them prevail. However, you may be quite surprised by the results.

Check out the brief video to see which car comes out on top. Then leave us a comment below.

Video Description via Streets Rollin' Motions on YouTube: