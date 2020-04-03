The new sales report from Audi indicates a noticeable drop, but not as much as in the case of many other brands. The decline in sales during the first quarter of 2020 was 14% to 41,367.

The all-electric Audi e-tron model noted 1,711 sales, which is a very stable result compared to three previous quarters of market availability.

Comparing the numbers, it turns out that Q1 was actually the best month for all-electric car share out of Audi's overall volume - 4.1%.

Audi e-tron sales in U.S. - Q1 2020

Cumulatively, Audi sold 7,080 e-tron in the U.S. (including 5,369 in 2019), which is just a fraction of Audi e-tron's global volume - by the end of 2019, the company produced 45,801 e-tron (not even including Q1 2020).

Currently, the e-tron is selling like hot cakes in some markets - Norway is probably the best example, where 3,754 of new registrations in Q1 was more than two times higher than in the U.S., a country so much bigger than Norway.

Detailed results: