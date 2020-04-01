You may have already considered buying a Tesla Model Y or even ordered one. But have you wondered about how many competitors it will have? We are not even mentioning the combustion-engined opponents, but rather the ones powered solely by electricity. If you think there are few options, that may be just a matter of time. The Undecided with Matt Ferrell YouTube channel revealed a lot of them.

The Kia Niro EV and the Kona Electric are ranked among the compelling ones already on the market. The Audi e-tron and the Jaguar I-Pace would be the not so successful ones – and Ferrell does not even mention their price tags. The list gets much longer with future vehicles.

Ferrell mentions the Nissan Ariya, VW ID.4, and Ford Mustang Mach-E as the most promising cars for the future, but the list includes the Audi e-tron Sportback, Audi Q4 e-tron, BYTON M-Byte, Mazda MX-30, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and the BMW iX3.

That amount of new pure electric vehicles makes one of the last considerations of Ferrell closer to reality: there will be a time in which separating a car in a sales chart or even on a website will no longer make sense.

As Ferrell says, a good EV already is just as good – probably better – than any other car in the market. The Model Y and all these competitors may bring the idea of putting EVs side by side with combustion-engined vehicles much closer to reality. Make sure you check the video and give us your thoughts on it in the comments below.

Video Description Via Undecided with Matt Ferrell On YouTube: