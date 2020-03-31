Fastned fast-charging network, by the way of releasing financial results for the full year 2019, shared also some insights about the coronavirus outbreak's impact on its business (focused mostly in the Netherlands and partially in Germany).

As it turns out, the social distancing and remote work translated into significantly lower traffic, which of course translated into lower demand for charging.

Fastned reports that since mid-March, daily sales dropped by 70% compared to February.

"The Corona virus outbreak significantly impacts the global economy and Fastned is no exception. As a result of social distancing policies road traffic is currently much reduced. This has resulted in around 70% lower daily sales since mid March, compared to February daily sales. "

Another thing is that all the construction work on new stations or upgrades to existing ones are expected to be delayed because of two reasons - first, it's not essential/or even possible, and secondly, because it's high time to preserve cash reserves.

Since the company closed the year 2019 with some €19 million in cash and cash equivalents, it should be enough to continue operation.

"Moreover, Fastned is experiencing delays in the construction of new stations and the upgrading of existing ones. A third effect is that due to temporary car factory shut-downs, the delivery of electric vehicles to the market is likely to be slowed down. It is currently uncertain how long this situation will last. " "Fastned had €19 million in cash and cash equivalents per year end 2019. Fastned cancelled part of its planned capital expenditures to be able to maintain an (increased) minimum cash buffer well into 2021, based on current projections. Note that any projections carry a high degree of uncertainty currently, as it is unclear how long the pandemic will last and what the full impact will be."

Such hibernation mode is now probably a common approach among charging networks - existing points need to be operational, but investments are put on hold.

In a "message from the CEO", Michiel Langezaal wrote: