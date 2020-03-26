EV conversions are all the rage these days, even though not everybody agrees with them. But few could argue against this excellently done conversion on this 1969 VW Crew Cab whose old weedy boxer engine was ripped out and replaced with a big Tesla motor.

It therefore now makes 450 horsepower, nearly ten times its original output, and, as you can imagine, this has a negative impact on the lifespan of the rear tires. The motor that drives the rear wheels is from a Tesla Model S, while the 100 kWh battery pack is taken out of a Model X SUV.

The man who built it says it can sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) from standstill in around 5 seconds; he also mentioned that if it’s driven sensibly, it has a real world range of 400 km (250 miles) and that it wasn’t built as a show vehicle - he uses it every day to tow and carry various things.

Now even if you’re not into either old VW busses or classics that are converted to run on electricity, it’s hard not to be impressed by this particular project. It’s crazy and sensible at the same time and you also get the classic VW looks that have never really gone out of fashion.