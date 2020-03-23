February, the climax month of the coronavirus outbreak in China, severely hit the automotive market. BYD's car sales declined 80% year-over-year (both ICE and plug-ins).

BYD's total plug-in car sales amounted to just 2,739. The 80% decrease is the biggest year-over-year drop so far and hopefully, things will finally start to improve. We don't know details, but such results must be extremely difficult to cope with financially.

At its best of times, BYD was selling more than 10,000 units of a single electric car model, and 37,000 plug-ins a month.

BYD's sales decline (year-over-year) accelerated every month since July 2019, when incentives were partially cut:

July: down 12%

August: down 23%

September: down 48%

October: down 54%

November: down 63%

December: down 71%

January 2020: down 75%

February 2020: down 80%

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – February 2020

BYD sales breakdown

PHEVs were almost entirely wiped out last month. Just three out of four PHEVs noted any sales and together barely exceed 200. BEVs continue a downhill ride at a 68% rate.

BEVs: 2,533 (down 68% year-over-year)



PHEVs: 206 (down 97% year-over-year)

Models