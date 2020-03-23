It seems that in a matter of days the Gigafactory 4 site will be ready to start construction of the factory.

The latest video reports and photos from the Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Giga Berlin) in Grünheide, near Berlin in Germany indicate that Tesla leveled the ground on the northern part of the site.

Not bad for basically about a week of work and now it's time to move forward towards the southern part, where the main entrance is located. There are also small, temporary fenced islands - for animals we guess.

Preparations for the construction are currently not threatened by the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of workers is relatively small on-site - and they are pretty much distanced, working alone in their vehicles. It might become more difficult when work moves to the construction stage.

 

See also

tesla gigafactory 4 site preparation one month Tesla Gigafactory 4: Site Preparation After One Month
tesla gigafactory 4 rendering videos Tesla Gigafactory 4 Update: Site Rendering And New Videos

Here are also images from Tesla Kid Grünheide (March 21, 2020):

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (Source: Tesla Kid Grünheide)
Tesla Gigafactory 4 (Source: Tesla Kid Grünheide)
Tesla Gigafactory 4 (Source: Tesla Kid Grünheide)
Tesla Gigafactory 4 (Source: Tesla Kid Grünheide)
 

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief:

  • located in the Berlin-area (in Grünheide, Brandenburg, Germany), near the new airport
  • to produce Model 3/Y starting in 2021 with the Model Y
  • will produce also batteries (for sure modules/packs) and powertrains
  • expected volume of 500,000 annually (unofficial target), initially 150,000
  • expected investment of €4 billion (unofficial)
  • expected 10,000 jobs (unofficial)