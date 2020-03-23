The latest video reports and photos from the Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Giga Berlin) in Grünheide, near Berlin in Germany indicate that Tesla leveled the ground on the northern part of the site.

Not bad for basically about a week of work and now it's time to move forward towards the southern part, where the main entrance is located. There are also small, temporary fenced islands - for animals we guess.

Preparations for the construction are currently not threatened by the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of workers is relatively small on-site - and they are pretty much distanced, working alone in their vehicles. It might become more difficult when work moves to the construction stage.

Here are also images from Tesla Kid Grünheide (March 21, 2020):

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (Source: Tesla Kid Grünheide)

