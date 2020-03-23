It seems that in a matter of days the Gigafactory 4 site will be ready to start construction of the factory.
The latest video reports and photos from the Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Giga Berlin) in Grünheide, near Berlin in Germany indicate that Tesla leveled the ground on the northern part of the site.
Not bad for basically about a week of work and now it's time to move forward towards the southern part, where the main entrance is located. There are also small, temporary fenced islands - for animals we guess.
Preparations for the construction are currently not threatened by the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of workers is relatively small on-site - and they are pretty much distanced, working alone in their vehicles. It might become more difficult when work moves to the construction stage.
Here are also images from Tesla Kid Grünheide (March 21, 2020):
Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief:
- located in the Berlin-area (in Grünheide, Brandenburg, Germany), near the new airport
- to produce Model 3/Y starting in 2021 with the Model Y
- will produce also batteries (for sure modules/packs) and powertrains
- expected volume of 500,000 annually (unofficial target), initially 150,000
- expected investment of €4 billion (unofficial)
- expected 10,000 jobs (unofficial)