Here is a new rendering of the Volkswagen ID.1 car by Auto Notícias, which tried to imagine an all-electric entry-level ID. model, which would replace the Volkswagen e-up!.

It really reminds us of the style of the Volkswagen ID.3 and by the way, is similar also to the Fiat Panda. This ID.1 is really quite a handsome subcompact EV.

From Bruno Freitas, the creator of this rendering:

"Assuming that this entry-level ID will replace the Volkswagen Up! in a near future, the project consists of implementing the main design features of the brand's new EVs into a current generation Up!. This ID.1 also gets a more rugged style, really important in the middle of a SUV craze."

The current, second model evolution of the Volkswagen e-up! is also available as the SEAT Mii Electric and Škoda CITIGOe iV.

Volkswagen e-up! (2nd model evolution) specs:

36.8 kWh battery pack (32.3 kWh usable)

battery pack (32.3 kWh usable) up to 260 km (162 miles) of WLTP range

of WLTP range 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 11.9 seconds

top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)

front-wheel-drive

61 kW and 212 Nm electric motor

and electric motor 0-80% fast charging in 60 minutes (40 kW DC Combo 2)

New BEV platform

It's not known when we will see a bespoke all-electric successor of the triplets, but as we understand, it is too small a car to be based on the MEB platform. Additionally, making entry-level BEVs profitable is very challenging (compared to high-end models), which means it will take more time.

The new small BEVs for the mass market will be based on a new platform, kind of like a smaller version of the MEB. It's under development by the SEAT brand for use by the entire Volkswagen Group. We first heard about it about a year ago, in March 2019: