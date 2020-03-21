The bespoke all-electric e-up! successor might be based on an all-new smaller version of the MEB platform.
Here is a new rendering of the Volkswagen ID.1 car by Auto Notícias, which tried to imagine an all-electric entry-level ID. model, which would replace the Volkswagen e-up!.
It really reminds us of the style of the Volkswagen ID.3 and by the way, is similar also to the Fiat Panda. This ID.1 is really quite a handsome subcompact EV.
From Bruno Freitas, the creator of this rendering:
"Assuming that this entry-level ID will replace the Volkswagen Up! in a near future, the project consists of implementing the main design features of the brand's new EVs into a current generation Up!. This ID.1 also gets a more rugged style, really important in the middle of a SUV craze."
The current, second model evolution of the Volkswagen e-up! is also available as the SEAT Mii Electric and Škoda CITIGOe iV.
Volkswagen e-up! (2nd model evolution) specs:
- 36.8 kWh battery pack (32.3 kWh usable)
- up to 260 km (162 miles) of WLTP range
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 11.9 seconds
- top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)
- front-wheel-drive
- 61 kW and 212 Nm electric motor
- 0-80% fast charging in 60 minutes (40 kW DC Combo 2)
New BEV platform
It's not known when we will see a bespoke all-electric successor of the triplets, but as we understand, it is too small a car to be based on the MEB platform. Additionally, making entry-level BEVs profitable is very challenging (compared to high-end models), which means it will take more time.
The new small BEVs for the mass market will be based on a new platform, kind of like a smaller version of the MEB. It's under development by the SEAT brand for use by the entire Volkswagen Group. We first heard about it about a year ago, in March 2019:
SEAT was selected to develop a new vehicle platform in collaboration with the Volkswagen brand, for the entire Volkswagen Group. The new platform will be:
- smaller version of the Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB)
- for multiple brands and vehicles of the size of around 4 metres in length
- for affordable electric cars, starting below €20,000 (in Europe)
