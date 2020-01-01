Euro NCAP recently checked the safety of the 2nd model evolution Volkswagen e-up! and its electric siblings, the Škoda CITIGOe iV and SEAT Mii electric.

As the triplets are basically all the same, the tests were performed only on the Volkswagen e-up! model and results apply to all three (all versions, also ICE).

The result is three stars, disappointing, even for a small car, especially since it was five star in 2011. Partially it's caused by active safety features, which are not standard any more. The Euro NCAP tests are getting tougher over time.

"Volkswagen also facelifted its up! supermini and its twins the SEAT Mii and Škoda CITIGO. AEB, available as standard when the cars were last tested in 2011, has been dropped and, despite some new improvements, the cars lose two stars compared to their previous rating."

The general results indicate that the crash safety itself is relatively good for the size of the car, but understated by Vulnerable Road Users and Safety Assist:

Adult Occupant - 81%

Child Occupant - 83%

Vulnerable Road Users - 46%

Safety Assist - 55%

