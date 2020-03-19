February was the second-best month for all-electric car sales by Renault, which globally (mostly in Europe) sold 7,485 units (88% more than a year ago).

As the French manufacturer sells EVs mostly in Europe, which currently fights with the coronavirus outbreak, it will be difficult to match January's record of 10,819 in the next couple of months.

The BEV share out of Renault's overall result in February was 4.6% (4.9% in the case of passenger cars), but in Europe, it was over 7.6% (8.8% in passenger car segment).

Renault electric car sales – February 2020

Year-to-date sales results: 18,264 (up 114% year-over-year).

Models

The new Renault ZOE continues to sell like hotcakes, but we are not sure about Spring, as the production will be affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Hopefully, the City K-ZE will on the other hand rebound in China and at least partially offset the upcoming temporary slowdown in Europe.

Data does not include the Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).

Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 96 SM3 Z.E. in South Korea.