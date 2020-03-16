Just days before Tesla started delivering its Model Y all-electric crossover, Ford Europe updated its YouTube channel with a new video showing off its upcoming competition: the Mustang Mach-E.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E may be the only true Tesla Model Y rival, at least in the near future. However, the Model Y has now come to market months ahead of schedule. In addition, the Mach-E is just about sold out as far as its initial run of about 50,000 copies is concerned. With that said, we have no idea how many people pre-ordered a Model Y or how many Tesla will be able to produce at this point in time.

The Mustang Mach-E will be offered with standard and long-range battery options. It will come in both rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations. According to Ford, the longest range Mach-E will have a EPA-rated range of at least 300 miles.

Ford says Mach-E production will begin in the fall of 2020. First Edition models will be delivered beginning in late 2020 and early 2021.

Video Description via Ford Europe on YouTube: