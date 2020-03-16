One of the most entertaining YouTube channels dedicated to EVs is EVM. Andy Rogerson does amusing reviews of EVs and is not afraid of expressing his views about them. Ironically, he never reviewed this former ride, a Nissan Leaf. It probably inspired him to start the channel, but that ensures no loyalty. That said, he sold his Leaf and got a new electric car. The video above reveals which car it is.

Rogerson shows his talents not only as a presenter. We are more impressed that he managed to buy a new car without letting his wife know which car was it. That would practically be magic in most homes or the reason for lengthy discussions or even a couple on the brink of divorce in most extreme cases.

That said, and before anything else, we want Rogerson to share his secrets on making such a surprise with no significant consequences to his marriage or peace of mind. That would make a video for itself.

Rogerson keeps the surprise even for his viewers. He visits a lot of car dealers that could deliver him a new electric vehicle and lets us very curious about which of these companies actually sold him his new ride.

If you have not guessed it already, Rogerson promises to do a proper review with this one. He also mentions that it is not a perfect car, but that it is spot on to what he wanted. The Electric Vehicle Man also says he understands the good reviews this vehicle has received in the UK and abroad.

Just like Rogerson, we tried to hide as much as possible that he managed to get a Tesla Model 3. Although that is not even close to what he did, it gives us a sense of what he went through until he made this video. May many more entertaining ones come from his new acquisition.

