The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) announced the name of its upcoming plug-in van: VN5, where VN is for "van", while 5 reflects 5 m3 load space.

This purpose-built vehicle is based on the same platform as the LEVC TX taxi and can take more than 800 kg of payload or accommodate two Euro-sized pallets.

"LEVC’s new electric light commercial van will set new standards in the commercial vehicle sector and, today, its name is revealed." "The VN5 cargo capacity easily accommodates two Euro sized pallets with a gross payload of over 800kg. It has been built with a large side-loading door (enabling a pallet to be side-loaded) and a 60/40 split door at the rear to make loading and unloading easy for the driver."

According to the manufacturer, the expected all-electric WLTP range will be 102 km (63 miles), before the van switches to series-hybrid mode.

"Based on the same architecture and proven eCity range-extender technology as LEVC’s TX electric taxi, VN5 will offer the same electric powertrain with a pure EV range of 63 miles (102 km)* and with a total flexible range of 301 miles (485 km)*. Like the TX, VN5 will feature a similar ultra-tight turning circle providing unrivalled mobility in busy city environments. LEVC’s VN5 is designed to provide ‘distribution to door’ – not just last mile – capability, creating a link between out of town depots and city centres. Based on a real world 47 mile (75 km) delivery route into central London, VN5 can make approximately twice the amount of journeys and deliveries as its segment competitors, by having the flexibility to operate emission (and penalty) free in the city’s restricted ULEZ environment. VN5 will offer competitive cost of ownership too, with 25,000-mile service intervals, Plug-In Vehicle Grant eligibility**, zero ULEZ charges and significant fuel savings over a conventional diesel van. With a class leading warranty as well, VN5 will offer complete peace of mind and, with multiple charger types supported, down time will be kept to a minimum and a full charge using a 50kW charger will take from as little as 30 minutes."

LEVC VN5

"VN5 has been designed to last twice as long the competition, thanks to the first in sector lightweight bonded aluminium body structure, that is also currently used in TX. The tried and tested technology is resistant to corrosion and absorbs twice the crash energy of mild steel. In addition, VN5 features composite body panels which are resistant to dents, shrugging off minor impacts and helping to keep the vehicle on the road."

The series production in Ansty, Coventry, UK will start in Q4 2020. LEVC expects that the van production will take about 70% out of 20,000 of annual manufacturing capacity of the site. That would be some 14,000 vans. The remaining 6,000 must be for the taxis, we guess.

LEVC CEO Joerg Hofmann said:

“Our new VN5 further signifies our transformation from the iconic British taxi brand to leading electric commercial vehicle manufacturer. VN5 is a purpose-built zero emission capable electric light van that offers class leading running costs, flexible zero emissions capable range and unrivalled durability. Following our success with TX in the taxi market, VN5 is now set to revolutionise green logistics.”

LEVC light commercial van specs:

expected all-electric WLTP range of 102 km (63 miles)

expected total WLTP range of 485 km (301 miles)

payload of over 800 kg and 5 m 3 load space, enough for two Euro sized pallets

load space, enough for two Euro sized pallets probably the same 31 kWh battery as in LEVC TX

probably the same 120 kW electric motor (GKN Driveline eAxle) for rear-wheel drive (series-hybrid configuration) as in LEVC TX

fast charging capability (up to 50 kW)

based on the eCity range-extender technology

