If you love the design of the Tesla Cybertruck, then these Tesla Cybertruck shoes are sure to interest you. See how they are made and check out more images of the shoes in the video here.

This isn't the first time we've seen Cybertruck shoes. If you recall, Elon Musk was spotted wearing some Cybertruck shoes and an image even surfaced. However, those were fake in that they were photoshopped into the image and onto the feet of Musk.

The shoes seen here are the real deal and that's why they are considered to be the world's first real Tesla Cybertruck shoes. As it turns out, designing and assembling 3D-printed shoes takes a lot of effort and time. The video details the entire process, so do check it out if shoemaking (especially Cybertruck shoes) is something that interests you.

The polarizing exterior design of the Cybertruck led to no shortage of various rendered and real Cybertruck products. And now we've got the shoes too. If you like the shoes, then you'll want to check out the links in the video description down below to find out how to get the files to make a pair yourself.

Video description via WF3D on YouTube:

WORLDs first REAL Tesla Cybertruck Shoes

If you want to support my work you can find the files on my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WF3Dprinting

Or you can download them for free here: https://cults3d.com/en/3d-model/various/cybertruck-shoes