Workhorse announced this week that its new C-Series all-electric delivery trucks have each received a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Certificate of Conformity, which basically allows sales, deliveries and operation on U.S. roads.

"A Certificate of Conformity is issued by the EPA to a vehicle manufacturer to officially confirm that a specific vehicle class conforms to all EPA regulations and emission standards. With this approval, the vehicle class also has the right and authority to operate on U.S. roads and highways." "Workhorse's C-Series has also completed proving ground tests to provide data for final calibration of its (ABS) antilock brake functionality."

The new electric delivery trucks - Workhorse C1000 and smaller Workhorse C650 - are currently presented at the NTEA Work Truck Show (Booth #941 from March 4-6, 2020), and hopefully will finally enter the market, as the production launch was previously promised by the end of 2019.

Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes said:

"Receiving the EPA's Certificate of Conformity for our C-Series electric last-mile delivery trucks is a major accomplishment in the C-Series production process. This certification allows our vehicles to be sold, delivered and operated on U.S. roads."

As the competition heats up - Ford just announced the Ford Transit Electric for North America in 2021, Freightliner works on the MT50e van while Amazon intends to buy 100,000 Rivian EVs - it seems that smaller players need to act quickly to catch the train before it's too late. The example of Deutsche Post DHL - StreetScooter shows that it's hard to stay in business even when selling thousands of EVs annually.

Maybe we will know more about the future of Workhorse on March 10, at the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings call.

C1000 specs:

range from 100 miles (160 km) to 150 miles (240 km)

battery pack from 35 kWh (two packs) to 105 kWh (six packs)

approximately 53 miles per gallon gasoline-equivalent (MPGe)

C650 specs: