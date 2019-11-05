Workhorse's all-electric delivery vehicle previously known as N-GEN is finally entering the final pre-production stage and will be introduced on the market under a new name C1000.

The company intends to demonstrate the vehicle and make it available for test drives for a group of current and prospective customers today, at a private event at the Transportation Research Center (TRC) test facility in East Liberty, OH.

"During the day, participants will attend a series of educational lectures, perform hands-on inspections and conduct test drives of the new C1000 vehicle."

We don't know the exact date of production start, but according to the press release, the production is imminent.

The C1000 name is related to "composite" body (C) and storage volume (1000 cubic feet). Interestingly, the smaller C650 version will be introduced shortly after the C1000.

Range will be around 100 miles (160 km) with an option to order other battery sizes.

Here is how Workhorse describes its upcoming delivery van: "The C1000 EDV features a 100% structural composite body and frame, a design that eliminates more than 4,000 lbs. of chassis and body weight compared to a conventional, internal combustion vehicle while carrying the same cargo volume and payload. This weight advantage, combined with its ultra-low floor and 100-mile range, creates ergonomic and cost-saving benefits to make the electric vehicle (EV) alternative to traditional fleet delivery vehicles even more appealing. Workhorse Group aims to create competitive advantages for its customers that differentiate themselves from the competition and provide a competitive edge. Some additional benefits to Workhorse vehicle owners include but are not limited to: Significantly reduced total cost of ownership per vehicle, through:

Lower fuel expenses through a potential 500%+ improvement in fuel efficiency



Modular battery technology allows for optimizing battery capacity



Minimum 20-year life expectancy for body and frame



Enhanced use of regenerative braking



Low maintenance required – no engine, transmission, fuel or exhaust system

Increased deliveries through safer, even more efficient delivery methods

Configurable collision avoidance, lane departure warnings, 360-view cameras and other safety features



Optional "cold weather" package provides all-wheel drive (AWD) and enhanced interior heating

Increased market share leveraged through innovation-centric platform

Opportunities for more efficient vehicle technology available as new tech becomes commercially viable, i.e. drone usage, autonomous driving, etc."

For Workhorse, the successful introduction of the C1000 is probably the most important endeavor to keep the company afloat. Q3 financial results will be released on November 8, 2019.