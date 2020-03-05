More Freightliner EVs to be tested by fleet customers, representing more than 150,000 heavy and medium-duty trucks on US roads.
Daimler Trucks announced the launch of an additional electric Freightliner Customer Experience (CX) fleet to give large customers a chance to test the upcoming EVs before market launch.
The CX fleet will consist of six Freightliner eCascadia and two Freightliner eM2, which will be available over a period of 22 months to 14 different large-fleet customers from a range of sectors.
That's coming on top of 30 EVs available to Penske Truck Leasing (10 eCascadia and 10 eM2) and NFI (10 eCascadia). Both models will enter series production in late 2021.
"These customers are some of the largest fleet owners in the USA representing more than 150.000 heavy and medium-duty trucks (Class 6-8) on US roads. The CX test fleet complements the innovation fleet of 30 Freightliner eTrucks which, since 2018, have been in operation and recently surpassed more than 160.000 cumulative kilometers."
Freightliner eCascadia (Class 8 tractor) specs:
- up to 250 miles (400 km) of range
- 550 kWh usable battery capacity
- up to 730 peak horsepower
- ability to charge up to 80 percent (providing a range of 200 miles) in about 90 minutes
- 80,000 lb. gross combined weight rating (GCWR)
- designed for local and regional distribution and drayage
Gallery: Freightliner eCascadia
Freightliner eM2 (Class 6) specs:
- up to 230 miles (370 km) of range
- 325 kWh usable battery capacity
- up to 480 peak horsepower
- ability to charge up to 80 percent (providing a range of 184 miles) in about 60 minutes
- 26,000 lb. gross combined weight rating (GCWR)
- for local distribution operations and last-mile delivery services
Gallery: Freightliner eM2
Daimler Trucks & Buses - Electric truck and bus portfolio:
- Freightliner eCascadia (North America)
- Freightliner eM2 (North America)
- Freightliner MT50e (North America)
- Thomas Built Buses - all-electric Saf-T-Liner eC2 Jouley school bus (North America)
- Mercedes-Benz eActros (Europe)
- Mercedes-Benz eEconic (Europe)
- Mercedes-Benz eCitaro (Europe)
- FUSO eCanter (Asia, Europe and North America)