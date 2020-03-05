Daimler Trucks announced the launch of an additional electric Freightliner Customer Experience (CX) fleet to give large customers a chance to test the upcoming EVs before market launch.

The CX fleet will consist of six Freightliner eCascadia and two Freightliner eM2, which will be available over a period of 22 months to 14 different large-fleet customers from a range of sectors.

That's coming on top of 30 EVs available to Penske Truck Leasing (10 eCascadia and 10 eM2) and NFI (10 eCascadia). Both models will enter series production in late 2021.

"These customers are some of the largest fleet owners in the USA representing more than 150.000 heavy and medium-duty trucks (Class 6-8) on US roads. The CX test fleet complements the innovation fleet of 30 Freightliner eTrucks which, since 2018, have been in operation and recently surpassed more than 160.000 cumulative kilometers."

Freightliner eCascadia (Class 8 tractor) specs:

up to 250 miles (400 km) of range

of range 550 kWh usable battery capacity

usable battery capacity up to 730 peak horsepower

ability to charge up to 80 percent (providing a range of 200 miles) in about 90 minutes

80,000 lb. gross combined weight rating (GCWR)

designed for local and regional distribution and drayage

Freightliner eM2 (Class 6) specs:

up to 230 miles (370 km) of range

of range 325 kWh usable battery capacity

usable battery capacity up to 480 peak horsepower

ability to charge up to 80 percent (providing a range of 184 miles) in about 60 minutes

26,000 lb. gross combined weight rating (GCWR)

for local distribution operations and last-mile delivery services

