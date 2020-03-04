Norway once again increased plug-in electric car sales, almost reaching a new market share record in February, as the conventional gasoline and diesel models barely hold 20% of the market.

The total number of new passenger plug-in car registrations was 7,055 (up 19.1% year-over-year), which is 68.2% of all new passenger cars (the all-time high was in March 2019: 69.5%).

BEVs: 5,145 ( up 14.1% , at 49.7% market share) + 332 ‘used’ + 201 vans (198 new and 3used) + 0 FCVs

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – February 2020

Models

Just like in January, also in February, the top-selling model in Norway was the Audi e-tron, which noted a new registration record of 1,171. 2,073 registered so far this year gives Audi a surprisingly high edge over the other EVs.

The second best was Volkswagen e-Golf (probably almost 760 units), followed by 484 Nissan LEAF.

There is no Tesla Model 3 on the list after February - hopefully, it will change in a big way after March (Tesla usually delivers a high number of cars in the third month of a quarter). As a brand, Tesla had just 83 new registrations (277 YTD).

Two small surprises are 230 Opel Ampera-e (sell-out seen also in a few other markets) and 141 of the all-new Škoda CITIGOe iV.

BEV results already in our database:

Audi e-tron - 1,171

Volkswagen e-Golf - N/A (760 total with ICE)

Nissan LEAF - 484

Renault ZOE - 262

Hyundai Kona Electric - 350

BMW i3 - 309

Opel Ampera-e - 230

Škoda CITIGOe iV - 141

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – February 2020

Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)