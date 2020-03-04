Audi e-tron is Norway's new favorite electric car.
Norway once again increased plug-in electric car sales, almost reaching a new market share record in February, as the conventional gasoline and diesel models barely hold 20% of the market.
The total number of new passenger plug-in car registrations was 7,055 (up 19.1% year-over-year), which is 68.2% of all new passenger cars (the all-time high was in March 2019: 69.5%).
- BEVs: 5,145 (up 14.1%, at 49.7% market share) + 332 ‘used’ + 201 vans (198 new and 3used) + 0 FCVs
- PHEVs: 7,055 (up 34.9%, at 18.5% market share)
New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – February 2020
Models
Just like in January, also in February, the top-selling model in Norway was the Audi e-tron, which noted a new registration record of 1,171. 2,073 registered so far this year gives Audi a surprisingly high edge over the other EVs.
The second best was Volkswagen e-Golf (probably almost 760 units), followed by 484 Nissan LEAF.
There is no Tesla Model 3 on the list after February - hopefully, it will change in a big way after March (Tesla usually delivers a high number of cars in the third month of a quarter). As a brand, Tesla had just 83 new registrations (277 YTD).
Two small surprises are 230 Opel Ampera-e (sell-out seen also in a few other markets) and 141 of the all-new Škoda CITIGOe iV.
BEV results already in our database:
- Audi e-tron - 1,171
- Volkswagen e-Golf - N/A (760 total with ICE)
- Nissan LEAF - 484
- Renault ZOE - 262
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 350
- BMW i3 - 309
- Opel Ampera-e - 230
- Škoda CITIGOe iV - 141
Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – February 2020
Source: Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken AS (OFV AS)